Saudi Arabia's Sports for All Federation (SFA) plans to build six major sports facilities across the kingdom with 30-40 courts for various sporting activities that will attract more than 250,000 participants in the first year.

This was announced by SFA Managing Director Shaima Al Husseini at the Misk Global Forum 2022 event organized by the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk) at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

The forum, organised by the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk), attracted several key speakers, leaders, and thinkers focusing on the central theme: "Generation of Change." This year it coincided with the 10th anniversary of the Misk establishment.

Al Husseini announced the sports facilities plan while speaking at a panel discussion during the forum where she outlined the federation's strategy to achieve its objectives of 'building a healthy and physically active society.'

It was attended by Misk Global Forum Young Leaders, innovators and thinkers exploring and experimenting innovative ways to lead change and make an impact.

"The SFA has not only launched sports activities and events but also encouraged various sectors of society to organise sports programmes that encourage physical activity and promote a healthy lifestyle," remarked Al Husseini.

"The Federation has come a long way since its establishment in 2018 in forming partnerships to support its ambitious objectives, she added.

Al Husseini said as part of its five-year plan, SFA will continue to launch key initiatives that help it build a healthy society and encouraged community participation in sports and physical activity.

"The success of the Riyadh marathon held in March is a good example of how our initiatives encourage mass participation in physical activity. The event attracted thousands of participants from more than 100 nationalities, helping transform the kingdom into a global sports destination," she added.

