



Saudi Gazette report



JEDDAH — The Jeddah Mayoralty is implementing the waterfront development project on the southern Obhur Corniche within a time-bound plan. The project is scheduled to open in the beginning of the second quarter of 2023. The development project covers the extension of a 2.5 km seafront on an area covering 180,000 square meters, costing over SR229 million.



These include five projects with a total value of about SR288.27 million covering development initiatives for municipal services, improving the quality of life, and raising the per capita share of green spaces and recreational areas, which is one of the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The mayoralty revealed that humanization projects are being implemented throughout the governorate.



The South Obhur seafront project will add tourist value to the Bride of the Red Sea, as it will provide squares and recreational areas, sandy beaches, a bike path, a sea walkaway, green spaces, and parking lots, in addition to providing many attractive opportunities for investors.



The project also includes total infrastructure development, in addition to a marine scaffold, service and investment buildings, marine works, and complete infrastructure facilities including an electricity network, a sewage network, and a drainage network for rainwater and torrential rain. The project will also have surveillance cameras covering the entire site linked to a control room.

