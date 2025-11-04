Sankari has announced the groundbreaking of its flagship project, Regent Residences Dubai – Sankari Place, located in the prestigious Marasi Marina district.

This landmark development represents a defining moment for Sankari and for the Regent brand under IHG Hotels & Resorts, as it marks the first standalone Regent-branded residential project in the world.

The enabling works, successfully completed by Dutch Foundations, have paved the way for the appointment of Al Basti & Muktha LLC (ABM) as the main contractor. The contract, valued at nearly AED1 billion, has been awarded for the full construction of Regent Residences Dubai – Sankari Place, with completion scheduled within 34 months.

“The groundbreaking of Regent Residences Dubai – Sankari Place marks a defining milestone for Sankari and for luxury living in Dubai. This project exemplifies our commitment to excellence and timeless design. Together with world-class partners like Al Basti & Muktha and Foster + Partners, we are creating an iconic residential destination that embodies the Regent ethos of serene luxury and modern refinement”. - Mark Phoenix, CEO of Sankari.

Rooted in a deep legacy of craftsmanship and visionary development, Sankari’s ethos is built on creating enduring landmarks that embody heritage, quality, and purpose. Regent Residences Dubai – Sankari Place stands as a testament to this philosophy, merging contemporary excellence with a profound respect for the values that define the brand.

“We are honoured to partner with Sankari on this exceptional project. Regent Residences Dubai – Sankari Place will showcase our decades of experience delivering some of the UAE’s most prestigious landmarks. Our team is committed to realizing Sankari’s vision for this flagship development with the highest standards of quality, craftsmanship, and attention to detail.” Tushar Pathak, Chairman of Al Basti & Muktha. - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

