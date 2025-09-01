RRS International Development, a premier luxury real estate developer in UAE, has officially broken ground on its $100 million mixed-use project - NH Collection Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Hotel & Apartments - in collaboration with Minor Hotels.

This brings the internationally-renowned NH Collection Hotels & Resorts brand to Al Marjan Island for the first time. It is the hospitality group's second branded residential offering in the UAE after the success of its debut project located in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakesh Mirchandani, the Co-founder of RRS International Development and Partner at RRS Capital Management, said: "This groundbreaking is more than the start of construction - it’s the beginning of a new chapter for this incredible project and celebration of the overwhelming interest we have received."

"Oversubscribed at launch, we are grateful for the investor confidence shown in both the NH Collection brand and RAK’s emergence as a world-class lifestyle destination.

"Featuring 121 hotel keys and 36 branded apartments, the development will deliver a blend of five-star hospitality and contemporary living, offering sea views, high-design interiors, and a fullsuite of luxury amenities. What sets this project apart is its unconventional design with an extraordinary fusion of tropical luxury and desert mystique," he stated.

According to him, the visionary design envisioned by RRS has been executed by Arkiplan Consulting Architects & Engineers, to bring to life the wave-inspired architecture which captures the motion of the ocean, providing guests with a seamless connection to both the desert and the sea.

Inside, the tropical interiors by B8 Architectural Prospective Drawings Services feature lush greenery, open spaces, and vibrant décor, offering a refreshing escape. The project emphasises smart design and lifestyle-led features.

For the project, HMK Engineering Consultants has been appointed as the architect of record, collaborating with Arkiplan Consulting Architects & Engineers, the lead consultant, while Innovate Project Development will serve as the project manager, and Atlas Star Piling Foundation as contractor for the project's enabling works.

These collaborations ensure that the NH Collection Ras Al Khaimah Al Marjan Island Hotel & Apartments will be delivered to the highest standards of quality and completed as per schedule.-TradeArabia News Service

