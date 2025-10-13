RIYADH — The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) has announced the lifting of the suspension on land located west of Riyadh, covering a total area of 33.24 square kilometers.



The decision allows land and property owners to proceed with sales, purchases, planning, subdivision, and building permit issuance, in accordance with the urban code for Wadi Hanifa and its tributaries, which applies to the area where the suspension has been lifted.



The move reflects the leadership’s commitment to supporting the real estate sector and follows the directives of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which aim to achieve balance and sustainability in the real estate market in line with the Kingdom’s broader development goals.



According to the RCRC, this measure is part of a series of upcoming actions designed to create a distinctive urban model for Riyadh, shaping the city’s future and ensuring that new developments align with each stage of its growth.



The initiative also seeks to guarantee sustainable, accessible, and well-serviced residential areas.



The urban code for the Wadi Hanifa area incorporates diverse development patterns that promote an ideal urban environment tailored to residents’ needs while preserving the unique natural and architectural character of the valley.



The commission explained that these urban planning regulations aim to organize construction patterns, enhance the surrounding urban environment, improve quality of life, and strengthen the foundations of sustainable developmentin the capital.



The RCRC noted that temporary land suspensions in various locations across Riyadh are part of broader development plans to determine the most suitable use for each area based on its current condition and future needs.

