​Rove, a leading lifestyle hotel and residence brand, has partnered with leading homegrown real estate platform IRTH to develop two new properties in Dubai, including the upcoming Rove Home Marasi Drive at Business Bay.

A joint venture between leading Dubai developers Emaar Properties and Meraas Holding, Rove is boosting its presence in the UAE residential market and now aims to launch 3,000 branded residences in the next five years.

The move comes following its success with their first project - Rove Home Downtown - which got fully sold out in record time last year.

On its Marasi Drive project, Rove said it is being designed to be a peaceful and green oasis with various amenities for residents to enjoy.

Spread across three distinct zones at different heights, it will feature a mix of fully furnished studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments along with other key amenities including a floating podium level, indoor and outdoor swimming pools as well as co-working spaces and a range of recreational and fitness facilities.

On the new launch, Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer at Rove Hotels, said: "Introducing Rove Home Marasi Drive is a testament to our dedication to offering something different and innovative in the realm of contemporary residential living in Dubai."

"Focusing on innovation, Rove Home brings a unique proposition to the real estate market. We have seen huge demand for this new branded residential offering, and we are now targeting 3,000 apartments over the next five years," he stated.

Revolving around lifestyle and modern living, the property brings the Rove Hotels experience and community vibe into residential properties, creating the perfect space to live, work, and play, said the top official.

Rove Home properties, he stated, stand out with their vibrant design and public areas filled with life and energy.

Every building has its own ecosystem and community, offering a range of amenities for residents to be entertained from dusk to dawn, including co-working spaces, arcades, Rove Cafés, convenience stores, and sports facilities.

"A key highlight is the Sky Garden located at the heart of the building that has been designed to promote relaxation and well-being," noted Bridger.

"Residents can also unwind at the outdoor cinema and amphitheatre or take in the panoramic views of the city. Rove Home owners will also benefit from many perks across Rove Hotels properties in Dubai," he stated.

"Designed to embody Rove’s unique look and feel, the interiors will feature intelligent and modular living solutions by Ori, never seen before in UAE and the region. All units will blend aesthetics and functionality seamlessly with digital home solutions for ultimate convenience," he added.

Rove said the project will be in a well-connected location, close to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, DIFC, and City Walk and with easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.

IRTH Managing Director Osman Celiker said: "We are pleased to extend our partnership with Rove by signing two new properties, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to innovative residential living."

"Driven by our shared values and building on the success of Rove Home in Downtown, we aim to fulfil the ever-evolving needs of Dubai’s dynamic residents with this project," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).