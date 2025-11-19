Riyadh: Retal Urban Development Company has received a letter of award from the National Housing Company (NHC) for a SAR 5.20 billion project in Al Fursan Suburb, Riyadh.

The project, awarded on 17 November 2025, involves developing 4,839 residential units, according to a bourse disclosure.

It features villas and apartments, along with the development of supporting infrastructure, on a land area of approximately one million square meters (m²).

In the first nine months (9M) of 2025, Retal generated year-on-year (YoY) 13.51% higher net profits at SAR 211.60 million, compared to SAR 186.40 million.

