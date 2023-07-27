Saudi-based Retal Urban Development Company has joined hands with the National Housing Company for the launch of its first residential project, Nesaj Sadayem, in Jeddah featuring more than 320 housing units within the 98,000-sq-m Sadaym suburb development.

With 'Nesaj' projects, Retal aims to develop urban, living and modern communities that offer a civilized quality of life for its residents.

Also, the aim is to provide real estate products compatible with the Saudi family's requirements, such as privacy and space, stated the developer.

The inauguration of the Sadayem suburb, located in Jeddah Governorate - north of Obhur - was held in the presence of Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz and Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, Governor of Jeddah as well other senior officials.

As a NHC partner, Retal is making a steady contribution to one of the most important pillars of the kingdom's vision, which is raising the percentage of citizen home ownership to 70%, said its CEO Engineer Abdullah bin Faisal Al Buraikan.

"We are happy to transfer our successful experiences to all regions of the kingdom, and to develop housing projects appropriate to the aspirations and tastes of the honorable people of Jeddah, to exceed the quality of life," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).