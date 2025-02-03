Refine Development Management, a fully integrated development management company in Dubai, has kicked off the new year with bold expansion plans and a pipeline portfolio valued at $12 billion.

As a significant milestone, Refine is introducing its Sales Gallery, highlighting its dedication to excellence and delivering transformative projects in the UAE.

The company aims to deliver a portfolio of iconic development projects across Dubai, with several high-profile launches scheduled for 2025.

In Q1 and Q2, Refine will unveil high-end residential projects in Meydan with a gross development value of AED650 million, a mixed-use luxury development in Safa Park valued at AED8 billion and branded residences on Sheikh Zayed Road with a GDV of AED900 million.

In the latter half of the year, Q3 and Q4 will see the debut of a landmark 100-storey twin-tower lifestyle development on Sheikh Zayed Road, a project valued at AED 6 billion and set to reshape Dubai’s skyline.

"We are inspired by the incredible opportunities that Dubai’s dynamic real estate market provides. The city’s booming growth and increasing global investor interest have created a strong foundation for Refine’s expansion," said its Managing Partner Thomas Wan.

"As more investors look to Dubai for long-term opportunities, we’re excited to continue growing and delivering exceptional value to our clients, while contributing to the city’s bright future," observed Wan.

Additionally, the company’s pipeline includes various developments in JVC worth AED700 million. With these transformative projects, Refine is poised to redefine Dubai’s luxury real estate landscape, setting new benchmarks in innovation, design and excellence, he noted.

As part of its phased expansion plan, Refine will introduce its investment and development arm to drive land acquisition and deliver its first fully-developed project in 2025, he stated.

These initiatives reflect Refine’s commitment to creating unparalleled opportunities for investors and developers in the emirate, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

