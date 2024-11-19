In October, Range Rover House, an exclusive invitation-only experience, made its African debut at a stunning private villa.

Range Rover House South Africa is nestled at the foot of Table Mountain in the upmarket Western Cape suburb of Bishopscourt.

This opulent private villa features expansive gardens and sophisticated, luxurious interior finishes, where guests can enjoy a series of design, wellness and culinary activities.

At the heart of the house was the new Range Rover SV Onyx Edition – carefully curated by the Range Rover SV Bespoke team, with just seven examples produced exclusively for Africa.

Inspired by the black talismanic qualities of the semi-precious Onyx stone, which is found naturally on the African continent, the Range Rover SV Onyx Edition features a bespoke black paint and Corinthian Bronze and Anthracite exterior finish including script badging.

The theme continues on the interior, with bespoke Caraway and Ebony leather seats, scatter cushions, ebony contrast stitching and Onyx Edition embroidery.

Irene Kakooza, brand manager, JLR South Africa, said:

“Range Rover House provides an opportunity to engage with our clients beyond the car ownership experience, showcasing Range Rover’s philosophy towards luxury, modernity and design at a more intimate level. We are pleased to bring this unique experience to our clients in South Africa.”

About Range Rover House South Africa

Range Rover House is an architectural masterpiece, blending modern symmetry and classical contemporary styles.

The clean expanses of glass that allow the play of light from the mountain, trickling water features and lush greenery of the 2.5 acres in which the villa stands are complemented using soft sandstone, giving the home a simple yet sophisticated feel.

The private villa also aptly features an onyx shower and has a full array of lifestyle amenities including a state-of-the-art games room and cinema, wine cellar and wellness spa, as well as crystal clear pools set in immaculate gardens.

Range Rover House South Africa experiences

Drawing on their experience in crafting bespoke vehicles, the SV Bespoke personalisation team created an exclusive Range Rover SV Lounge, showcasing the unique design variations afforded by the extensive colour palette and exclusive materials available through the SV Bespoke service.

A Range Rover design master class facilitated by creative specialist Vit Rosicky from the Range Rover Design Studio offered guests a glimpse into the elaborate process of curating luxury vehicles, Guests also had the opportunity to sketch their own Range Rover.

A tasting room offering champagne and local Methode Cap Classique labels also featured a first-time sommelier-curated water tasting, that demonstrates the subtle differences the source of one of earth’s most essential elements can make.

Following a five-star, six-course dining adventure from South African award-wining chef Ryan Cole and his team, guests moved into the African coffee barista experience to sample a rich selection of coffees from Ethiopia, widely acknowledged as the birthplace of coffee, as well as hear some of the African traditions associated with these unique African creations.

Guests were also taken on a harmonious journey of the senses with Chanel, enjoying private fragrance blending, personalised make-up and skincare enhancements, and a soothing hand massage delivered using onyx stones, all designed to curate a calming sanctuary.

Range Rover House exemplifies the brand’s DNA, bringing true modern luxury to life through curated experiences, designed to stimulate the senses and to showcase the highly exclusive new Range Rover SV Onyx Edition.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).