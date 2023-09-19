UAE - RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah’s leading publicly listed property developer, has announced the launch of Cape Hayat, a 668-unit residential development, on Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah.

Spread across a 22,854 sq m area, Cape Hayat will comprise four elegantly designed residential towers -- two 20-storey high towers and two 9-storeyed ones. The development offers a range of studios, one and two-bedroom apartments, and luxury penthouses with panoramic views of the coastline.

A selection of apartments will be available for purchase to buyers of all nationalities, with public sales on September 22 and 23 at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach.

Luxury amenities

Cape Hayat will host luxury amenities on the podium level such as swimming pools, a gym, landscape leisure deck area, a multi-purpose room, and a kids’ area, whilst the ground level will house a number of retail and F&B outlets facing the scenic seaside. Additionally, Cape Hayat residents will have direct access to the Hayat Island beach.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO, RAK Properties, said: “We are launching Cape Hayat to cater to the significant demand for quality homes in prime destinations in Ras Al Khaimah. We have witnessed increased investor sentiment for premium homes that embody the epitome of luxury and elegance, underscoring the untapped potential and allure of this segment. We hope this positive sentiment continues as market fundamentals and economy are strong and we'll continue to tap into demand.”

Barjeel Green Initiatives

Aligned with the RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Strategy 2040, Cape Hayat will be built in accordance with the Barjeel Green Initiatives. The development will focus on integrating nature into the communal areas, responsibly using scarce water resources, and saving energy across the four towers.

Set within an idyllic natural environment, Hayat Island offers residents and visitors a unique “holiday living” experience within a vibrant community while providing the conveniences of every day.

