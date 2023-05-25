RAK Properties, a leading UAE property developer , has announced the launch of Bayviews Residences, a new beachfront development offering contemporary apartments with a mix of studios, one- and two-bed apartments on Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah.

The exclusively designed apartments at Bayviews provide a luxurious living experience for residents while complimenting the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape, stated the developer.

With direct access to Hayat Island beach, the amenities include an indoor gym, outdoor activities area with a yoga breakout area, landscape leisure deck, kids play area, a barbecue area, and a swimming pool.

All the shared outdoor space is laced with lush greenery. Additionally, retail and F&B outlets that compliment the Hayat Island lifestyle will be housed within the ground floor of each building.

A selection of apartments will be available for purchase for all nationalities during an exclusive event to be held tomorrow (May 26) at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, it stated.

On the launch, CEO Sameh Al Muhtadi said: "Bayviews follows on from the success of sales in our latest release of Bay Residences fourth tower, indicating increased demand for luxury beachfront homes. With the introduction of Bayviews Residences, we want to tap the wider customer segment, offering buyers a unique product that emphasises island living."

"We hope this distinctive offering from RAK Properties will take us to new heights in terms of growing our portfolio and product diversity. We look forward to expanding our luxury beachfront collection in in Mina Al Arab in the coming months," he stated.

"Additionally, RAK Properties will also showcase selective number of Marbella villas extension at St. Regis for purchase. This includes a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom luxury villas and townhouses with direct access to the beach," he added.

Al Muhtadi said properties located along the idyllic white-sand beaches that populate Ras Al Khaimah’s coast are not only appealing places to live; they also offer attractive long-term investment opportunities for residents, expatriate, and international buyers.

"Bayviews Residence, located in Hayat Island, offers residents and visitors a genuine holiday lifestyle experience while providing the conveniences of everyday life. This further reinforces Mina Al Arab’s position as a people-centric lifestyle destination and aligns with RAK Vision 2030 offering residents, visitors, and tourists a truly unique destination of authentic natural beauty," he added.

