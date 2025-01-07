Leading UAE real estate developer Qube has announced the official groundbreaking of its residential project, Arisha Terraces, in Dubai Studio City. Set for completion in 2027, Arisha Terraces features 414 apartments across four low-rise buildings.

With Phase 1 of the project already sold out, this ceremony marks a further significant milestone, as it celebrates the official commencement of construction, set to redefine community living in Dubai's emerging investment hotspot, said the developer.

With starting prices at AED698,000 ($190,012), the project offers a range of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, catering to diverse needs, from young professionals to growing families.

All apartments are fitted with Bosch appliances, integrated smart home systems featuring environmental sensors to promote energy efficiency, and also spacious balconies or terraces, with select apartments including pergolas for enhanced privacy and outdoor enjoyment, it stated.

According to Qube, the project’s design is anchored around a central courtyard, offering spaces for social interaction and recreation.

Additionally, the two-level community centre will feature a cinema, co-working spaces, a library and a shared kitchen. Arisha Terraces exemplifies the balance between high-quality craftsmanship and a strong sense of community.

Dubai Studio City’s strategic location, and growing reputation as a vibrant creative hub, position Arisha Terraces as a cornerstone of this dynamic neighbourhood, said the developer.

This announcement marks the start of a transformative journey for both Qube Development and Arisha Terraces, it added.

The project reflects Dubai Studio City’s growing momentum as a sought-after residential and commercial hub, attracting professionals and families seeking high-quality living environments with easy access to key business districts.

Elio Badr, Sales Director at Qube Development, said: "Breaking ground on Arisha Terraces is a proud moment for us. It combines thoughtful design, modern amenities and vibrant community spaces in the heart of Dubai Studio City."

"This unique offering helped make the selling out of Phase 1 of the development a reality. With high rental yields, increasing demand for affordable housing, and ongoing infrastructure improvements, the area presents strong potential for both short-term rental income and long-term capital appreciation," he added.

