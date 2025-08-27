UAE - Qube Development, a leading real estate developer known for creating uniquely designed communities across the UAE, has joined hands with The Lux Collective, a global hospitality group behind the flagship brand Lux, to break ground on its landmark branded residence - Elire - in Dubai.

Located in Business Bay, the project will feature 100 exclusive luxury residences designed with a distinct style rooted in light, surrounding space and sensory connection. It will be managed by Lux.

It marks the formal start of construction for the visionary development that is set to elevate lifestyle living in the city through a refined blend of architecture, hospitality and luxury experiences. This like-minded collaboration also ushers in the Middle East debut of Lux branded residences.

The future residents will enjoy fully integrated hospitality services managed by Lux branded residences, under The Lux Collective, some of which will be personal concierge, housekeeping, spa, private dining and private chauffeur services. Phase 1 of sales is now underway, with a limited release of fully furnished 3- and 4-bedroom duplex apartments featuring expansive layouts and luxury finishes.

The Phase One of sales is now underway, with a limited release of fully furnished 3- and 4-bedroom duplex apartments featuring expansive layouts and luxury finishes.

As Qube Development expands in the Middle East and UAE, Elire is set to become a benchmark for branded residential living in Dubai with Lux at the helm, said the statement.

The project brings together Qube’s development expertise with The Lux Collective’s commitment to people-centric, sustainable hospitality.

The ground breaking ceremony was attended by senior Qube Development officials including its CEO Egor Molchanov and Project Director Hala Adra as well as The Lux Collective CEO Olivier Chavy.

With handover expected in 2028, the development aligns with the growing demand for branded residences that offer integrated lifestyle services and long-term value.

"Breaking ground on Elire is a meaningful step forward for Qube Development. This project reflects our belief in building with intention, care and lasting value. We don’t just build to deliver; we build to endure," remarked Molchanov.

"In partnership with The Lux Collective, we are creating a residential experience that brings together modern international standards with a strong sense of local identity. All of our luxury residences are designed to be timeless, both in its architecture and in the way they will serve the people who will call them home," he stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Chavy said: "With our progressive global growth strategy and focus on the Middle East region, we are proud to bring our luxury flagship brand Lux to Dubai. This partnership with Qube Development reflects our shared values of sustainability, innovation and excellence."

Chavy said Elire Managed By Lux will be a new expression of our brand in an urban setting through the Lux branded residences. We look forward to welcoming residents on a journey of sophisticated living."

This development marks a defining addition to Qube Development’s expanding portfolio of landmark projects. Being more than just another branded residence, Elire Managed By Lux is set to reshape the real estate landscape and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global leader in luxury real estate.

"With its bold vision, refined design, and world-class hotel partnership, it will set a new industry standard for what modern branded residences will have to be," he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

