Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s real estate sector has shown great resilience, driven by strong government support, ongoing infrastructure development, and a growing population. This resilience can fuel further growth as demand for residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties continues to rise.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Firas Al Msaddi, CEO fäm Properties highlighted market resilience in Qatar’s real estate sector and how is it expected to drive growth. “With the country’s strategic focus on economic diversification and long-term urban planning, Qatar’s real estate market is well-positioned to thrive, offering stable and lucrative opportunities for investors,” he said.

The realty market has witnessed substantial development and major regulatory reforms that turned it into a promising market for investment opportunities

Al Msaddi also stressed about the type of investment opportunities the country offers for investors, especially in the light of recent Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s decision to reduce the fees for services provided by the ministry to the commerce, industry and business development, and consumer protection sectors that reach up to more than 90 percent for certain fees.

H e said, Qatar offers a range of attractive investment opportunities, especially with the recent decision by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to reduce fees. This makes it even more cost-effective for investors to enter the market and establish businesses in the country. The real estate sector, in particular, stands to benefit from this move, as lower operational costs can lead to increased returns on investment, further enhancing Qatar’s appeal as a prime destination for both local and international investors.

The ministerial decision aims to support economic growth in the country, encourage national and foreign enterprises, and create an attractive business environment for investment.

It aims at enhancing the investment environment and developing the trade and industry sectors in Qatar. It also aims to implement the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030), which seeks to achieve sustainable economic growth, economic diversification, and the development and enhancement of the business environment, in pursuit of achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The position of the State of Qatar as a prestigious global investment destination is a well-known fact and that Qatar offers unparalleled opportunities and world-class infrastructure and supportive business environment to attract more global investments.

The volume of real estate transactions in the State of Qatar was QR8.16bn in the first half of 2024, reflecting the increasing strength and attractiveness of the sector.

In the current year, the country is witnessing unprecedented growth, driven by many factors, including achieving a budget surplus of QR2.6b in the second quarter of this year.

Qatar also topped the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2023, for the fifth consecutive year, indicating that all these factors contributed to the increase in the volume of real estate transactions during the first half of this year.

