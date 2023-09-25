Waseef leading real estate management and marketing company has distinguished itself by operating diverse real estate projects that cover all parts of the country.



It focuses on managing residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects developed by the Al Burooj Real Estate Group in the Dukhan and Zekreet areas.



Waseef's projects in these two areas are known for their creativity and integration, meeting the real needs of the real estate market and enhancing their industrial, touristic, and residential positions.



Recognising the significance of the Zekreet tourist region, Waseef operates and manages the Zekreet Market, which is strategically located near the Dukhan highway, making it a prominent and distinctive landmark in the region. It caters to the needs of residents, visitors, and tourists alike, offering 40 retail units that encompass various business opportunities, including restaurants and retail stores, all in one place. Additionally, it includes 31 residential apartments and provides comprehensive facilities, parking spaces, and various services. The occupancy rate in this market is 100%.



To meet the needs of the working population, Waseef also manages Zekreet Workers' Village, located in the city of Dukhan. This village comprises 200 residential units for the workforce and 48 units for junior employees, providing an exceptional living experience that meets all their needs. The occupancy rate in this village is also 100%.



In the meantime, Dukhan Market is designed with modern facilities and services to provide residents and visitors with a pioneering shopping experience in one of Qatar's fastest-growing cities. The market includes 18 spacious retail stores and 10 administrative offices to cater to the desires of its customers, establishing itself as a leading shopping hub. The occupancy rate in this market is 80%.



Considering the significant growth in Dukhan, the Dukhan Real Estate Gardens Complex was developed behind the market. It offers luxurious residential apartments, modern amenities, and multiple green spaces. This project consists of 48 spacious residential units with two or three bedrooms, ensuring good ventilation, ample natural light, and plenty of parking spaces. The occupancy rate in this project is 100%.



Waseef provides a range of services in the Dukhan and Zekreet areas, including maintenance for all systems and buildings, 24/7 security services, continuous monitoring of safety and emergency systems to ensure the best possible environment for project beneficiaries. Besides, the rental rates in these projects accommodate various income levels in line with current prices in Qatar, ensuring fair competition among real estate companies in the country.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).