Doha, Qatar: The volume of mortgage transactions registered during August of this year reached 86 transactions with a total amount of QR1.671bn.

Doha Municipality registered the highest number of mortgage transactions with 36 (equivalent to 41.9 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties, followed by Al Rayyan Municipality with 25 transactions (equivalent to 29.1 percent).

Then Al Dhaayen Municipality with nine transactions (equivalent to 10.5 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties, according to data by Ministry of Justice.

Regarding the value of mortgages in August 2024, Doha Municipality came first with amount of QR1.418bn while Al Shamal Municipality registered the lowest value which reached QR2.160m.

Considering the indicator of movement of mortgage transactions by studying the ratio of the number of mortgaged properties to the ratio of their financial value, it is found that the ratio of the number of mortgage transactions in all transactions in all municipalities that witnessed mortgage transactions, except for Doha Municipality.

It was found that the amounts of mortgage transactions achieved a higher rate compared to the number of mortgage transactions.

A quick glance and tracking the movement and volume of mortgage transactions that were processed during August 2024 it was found that Doha Municipality has registered nine mortgaged properties while Al Rayyan Municipality has registered one property of the top ten mortgaged properties.

The volume of mortgage transactions for the top ten properties reached 86 percent of the total value of the whole mortgage transactions that were processed during August 2024.

While the volume of mortgage transactions achieved during second quarter (Q2) of this year reached 376 transactions with a total amount of QR15.479bn showing a rise of 24.8 percent compared to the same period in last year.

Doha Municipality registered the highest number of transactions with 133 (equivalent to 35.4 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties, followed by Al Rayyan Municipality with 97 transactions (equivalent to 25.8% percent).

Then Umm Slal Municipality with 90 transactions (equivalent to 23.9 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties.

Meanwhile, during August of this year the trading movement in the residential units witnessed a decrease in trading volume compared to same month last year where the number of deals reached 48 for the residential units with a total value of QR84.101m.

The trading volume revealed the value of top 10 properties for August which registered six properties in Doha Municipality, two properties in Al Rayyan, and one property each in Umm Salal and Al Dhaayen Municipality.

