Doha, Qatar: The real estate activities in Qatar continue to strengthen its role in the national economy with remarkable growth confirming the success of the economic diversification strategy.

In a post on its X platform recently Real Estate Regulatory Authority – Aqarat highlighted the value of real estate activities and its contribution to GDP. It noted that the real estate and rental activities sector contributed 7.4 percent to GDP with value added reaching QR13.44bn in the first quarter (Q1) of this year. It registered a growth of 7 percent compared to the same quarter in last year.

Moreover, the value of real estate activities in the first quarter of this year has grown by 20 percent since the first quarter of 2022. This is clear testament of the national efforts to attracting investments into the sector as part of the national diversification strategy.

In a previous post it noted that Al Rayyan is the most prominent investment destination in first half of 2025 compared to the same period in the previous year. It also highlighted the record numbers in Al Gharrafa and increased activity in Izghawa and Muaither.

The real estate transaction values in the first half of this year reveal the standout districts driving growth inside Al Rayan Municipality. Al Gharafa led with QR697m nearly tripling compared to first half of last year; Izghawa and Muaither also showed standout growth. Meanwhile Al Waab remained a heavyweight reaching QR407m.

It is important that these districts have experienced the highest number of transactions during the same period.

The third edition of the Qatar Real Estate Forum to be held from October 14 to 16, 2025 in conjunction with the Cityscape Qatar will put spotlight on the real estate sector’s role as a key pillar of the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030).

The forum is a leading annual platform that brings together an elite group of leaders, decision-makers, experts, investors, and developers in the real estate sector, creating an effective space for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and shaping its future.

It seeks to keep pace with the latest global trends in areas such as sustainability, PropTech, and smart city development, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the Qatari market and affirming Qatar’s position as a leading regional and international real estate investment destination.

Meanwhile the Cityscape Qatar 2025 will feature more than 70 exhibitors across residential, commercial, industrial, hospitality, and logistics sectors. From landmark launches to global investment opportunities.

The exhibition will spotlight the country’s real estate prospects through a lens of sustainability, innovation, and regulatory transparency. It will feature discussions on smart city planning, green architecture, and the integration of AI in real estate.

The country’s real estate sector is expected to continue benefiting from the accelerating pace of digital transformation, strengthened regulatory transparency, and strategic investment in infrastructure in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

