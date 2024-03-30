Doha, Qatar: The total value of real estate transactions recorded at the Real Estate Registration Department of the Ministry of Justice reached QR183,391,822 during the period from March 17 to 21, 2024.

The total value of real estate sales for residential units during the same period reached QR19,549,817.

According to the weekly bulletin issued by the Ministry’s Real Estate Registration Department yesterday, the list of traded properties included vacant land, houses, residential buildings, and residential units.

The majority of sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Daayen, Doha, Umm Slal, Al Rayyan, Al Khor and Al Dakhira, Al Wakrah, Al Shamal, and Al Sheehaniya, as well as in The Pearl-Qatar, Dafna 60, and Al Kharayej.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

