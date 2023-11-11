Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sale contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice in October 2023 amounted to QR1,329,442,298.

The data of the real estate analytical bulletin issued by the Ministry of Justice revealed that 332 real estate transactions were recorded during the month. Compared to September 2023, the index of sold real estate registered an increase of 11 percent, and the index of traded areas registered an increase of 28 percent.

Doha, Al Rayyan, and Al Dhaayen municipalities topped the most active transactions in terms of financial value in October 2023, according to the real estate market index, followed by Umm Slal, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Dhakira, Al Shamal, and Al Shahaniya.

The real estate market index for October revealed that the financial value of Doha municipality’s transactions amounted to QR 500,633,884. The financial value of Al Rayyan municipality’s transactions amounted to QR 428,021,059; while the financial value of Al Dhaayen municipality’s transactions amounted to QR 144,837,012. The financial value of Umm Slal municipality’s transactions amounted to QR 114,472,316. Al Wakrah municipality recorded transactions with a value of QR 82, 281,329, while Al Khor and Al Dhakira municipality recorded transactions with a value of QR 43,331,656, Al Shamal municipality recorded trading with a value of QR 14,295,042, and Al Shahaniya municipality recorded transactions with a value of QR 1,570,000.

In terms of the traded space index, indicators reveal that Al Rayyan, Doha, and Al Dhaayen municipalities recorded the most active municipalities in terms of traded real estate spaces during October, with 39 percent for Al Rayyan, followed by Doha municipality with 19 percent, Al Dhaayen with 13 percent. Umm Slal recorded 11 percent, Al Wakrah recorded 9 percent, Al Khor and Al Dhakira recorded 6 percent, Al Shamal 3 percent of the total traded spaces.

In terms of the index of the number of real estate transactions (sold properties), trading indices revealed that the most active municipalities during October were Al Rayyan (30 percent) followed by Doha (19 percent), Al Dhaayen (18 percent), Umm Salal (12 percent), Al Wakrah (10 percent), Al Khor and Al Dhakira recorded (8 percent), and Al Shamal recorded (3 percent) of the total real estate transactions.

