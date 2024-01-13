DOHA: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from 31 December to 10 January 2024 reached QR791,144,166.

Total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the same period were QR19,381,013.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant lands, houses, residential buildings, commercial buildings, apartment complexes, shops, an administrative building, and residential Units.

Sales were concentrated in Doha, AL Rayyan, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Wakrah, Al Shamal, Al Khor and Al Dakhira municipalities, and in Al Dafna, Legtaifiya, the Pearl Island, Zones.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from December 24-28 exceeded QR399m.

