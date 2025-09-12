Doha - According to the Real Estate Registration Department of the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), the total value of real estate transactions recorded in sale contracts during August 2025 amounted to QR1,129,980,457.

The Analytical Real Estate Bulletin issued by MoJ revealed that 329 real estate transactions were registered during the month. Municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, and Al Wakrah led in terms of financial trading volume, as per the Real Estate Market Index.

They were followed by Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Khobar, Al Dhakira, Al Shamal, and Al Sheehaniya in terms of transaction volumes.

The Real Estate Market Index for August indicated that the financial value of transactions in Al Rayyan Municipality reached QR391,096,367, while Doha Municipality recorded QR375,355,330, Al Wakrah Municipality QR125,825,811, and Al Daayen Municipality QR111,777,608.

Umm Salal Municipality registered transactions amounting to QR80,981,382, Al Khobar and Al Dhakira combined recorded QR23,899,182, Al Shamal Municipality QR20,014,777, and Al Sheehaniya Municipality QR1,030,000.

Regarding the traded areas index, Al Rayyan, Doha, and Al Wakrah municipalities were the most active in terms of property areas traded during August, accounting for 39 percent, 22 percent, and 14 percent of the total area traded, respectively.

Al Daayen and Umm Salal municipalities each accounted for 10 percent, Al Shamal 3 percent, and Al Khobar and Al Dhakira combined accounted for 2 percent of the total area traded.

In terms of the number of real estate transactions (properties sold), Doha and Al Rayyan municipalities led with 26 percent each, followed by Al Wakrah with 17 percent, Al Daayen with 12 percent, Al Khobar and Al Dhakira combined with 5 percent, and Al Shamal with 4 percent of the total real estate transactions.

The average price per square foot during August ranged between QR410 and QR748 in Doha, QR248 to QR422 in Al Wakrah, QR288 to QR512 in Al Rayyan, QR283 to QR404 in Umm Salal, QR312 to QR541 in Al Daayen, QR228 to QR815 in Al Khobar and Al Dhakira, QR198 to QR217 in Al Shamal, and QR129 in Al Sheehaniya.

The trading volume revealed that the highest value properties sold in August included six properties in Al Rayyan Municipality and four properties in Doha Municipality.

