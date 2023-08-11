Qatar - The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from July 30 to August 3, 2023 reached QR 242,123,654.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale included vacant lands, houses and a residential building.

Sales were concentrated in Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah, Umm Slal, Al Daayen, Al Khor, Al Dakhira and Al Shamal municipalities.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered in the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period July 23-27, 2023, reached QR 175,521,446.

