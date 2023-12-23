Doha, Qatar: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from 10 December to 14 December 2023 reached QR322,304,814.

Total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the same period was QR 47,535,723.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant lands, houses, Administrative and commercial building, Residential Buildings, Shops, Residential Units.

Sales were concentrated in Doha, AL Rayyan, Umm Salal, Al Daayen, Al Wakrah, Al Shamal, Al Khor and Al Dakhira municipalities, and in the Pearl island amd Lusail.

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from December 3-7 exceeded QR465m.

