Doha: The Cabinet yesterday approved a draft decision by the Minister of Justice to organise the initial real estate registry, with the draft to be posted on the “Sharek” platform for a period of ten days to gather comments and feedback.

This draft, prepared in coordination with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, comes in implementation of the provisions of Law No. 6 of 2014 which regulates real estate development. It aims to provide a legislative framework for recording data on the real estate units delineated on the map and for documenting the rights and legal dispositions that apply to them.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the Cabinet’s regular meeting. Following it, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi said in the statement that the Cabinet approved, in principle, the draft Cabinet resolution to define the administrative units comprising the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority and specify their areas of specialisation.

This draft, which was prepared in coordination with the Civil Services and Government Development Bureau, aims to complete the modernisation and development of the institutional structure of the administrative units responsible for implementing social insurance systems as per the Social Security Law and the Military Retirement Law.

The Cabinet also approved a draft decision of the Minister of Finance to determine the remuneration of members of tender and auction committees and secretariats.

The Cabinet approved a draft decision by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change to issue a guide to radiation practice in industrial radiography, and for the draft to be posted on the “Sharek” platform for a period of ten days for any comments and feedback in its regard. The draft decision aims to protect against the dangers of radiation used in industrial radiography across various fields by establishing guidelines and regulations on how to meet national oversight requirements in this field.

The Cabinet decided to take the necessary measures to ratify a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The Cabinet also decided to approve a draft MoU between Qatar’s National Planning Council and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics for cooperation and exchange of expertise in the field of statistics, a draft MoU for cooperation on reforming public administration and enhancing its capabilities in the field of qualifying and developing human resources between the government of Qatar and the government of the Kingdom of Morocco, and a draft MoU between the Qatar Financial Information Unit of the State of Qatar and the Financial Information Unit of the State of Libya regarding cooperation in the field of combating money laundering crimes.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

The Peninsula Newspaper