Qatar - Aamal Company, one of the region’s leading diversified companies, intends to start negotiations with Al Faisal Holding on the sale of a land parcel owned by the company.

This land parcel is at Dahl Al Hamam area of Doha, with an area of 21,700sq m, through which Aamal intends to benefit from the returns of the sale process to invest in other more feasible opportunities, the company said in its regulatory filing with the Qatar Stock Exchange.

The interested related party, Al Faisal Holding, has proceeded to start negotiations to purchase this property from Aamal, which will in turn appoint and external evaluator to provide the fair value of the land, in compliance with the best practices.

