Q Properties, a leading UAE real estate developer and subsidiary of Q Holding, has announced that it has awarded a AED62 million ($17 million) design and construction contract of 5,000 piles foundation of the six apartment buildings at its Reem Hills project to NSCC International.

Situated at the heart of the capital, Reem Hills is the only gated community on Abu Dhabi's prestigious Al Reem Island, focusing on exclusivity and well-being.

NSCC International's project scope includes piling work on one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhouses, all of which are designed with absolute comfort and ease of use in mind, it stated.

On the contract win, NSCC International Group CEO Khalil Khouri said: "We’re honoured and excited to have been chosen to partner with Q Properties for laying the foundations of this spectacular development in the heart of Abu Dhabi and to bringing it to life."

Q Holding, a subsidiary of IHC and listed on ADX's second market since 2017, is a premier UAE investment company, driving economy through its focus on real estate development, hospitality, and other investments.

With a commitment to excellence, diversification, and innovation, the group delivers long-term returns and supports the global ambitions of the UAE, building a foundation for successful, sustainable investment.

"Q Holding is delighted to announce the selection of NSCC International for this crucial piling work across six apartment buildings of our prestigious Reem Hills project," stated Group CEO Majed Odeh.

"Its proven expertise and commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with our vision. Together, we will build a foundation that elevates Reem Hills to new heights of success and innovation," added Odeh.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).