UAE - Leading global property consultants LH1 Global has rebranded amidst an exciting expansion, that sees the successful husband-wife duo open a new office in the UAE.

LH1 Global has now added premises in Dubai, which will be the firm’s international base and led by company founder Benjamin Hunter, with its team sourcing and securing exceptional global property investment opportunities to complement their UK offering.

Founded in 2017, as LH1 London, the business has delivered prime projects across major UK cities in the past five years, including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Derby and Ashford, whilst building a development pipeline of over 1,500 units set to be launched in the next 12 to 24 months.

The core focus of LH1 Global’s international arm will be on emerging markets that offer exceptional capital growth in the short to medium term.

On the rebrand and expansion move, Hunter said: "When I set up LH1 London the first objective was to create the UK’s leading international property consultancy, specialising in the off-plan sales and marketing of prime city centre residential developments."

"This has been achieved in record time and now is the time to move onto the global stage and take our trusted and proven model to overseas developments," he stated.

"We chose Dubai as the base for our international arm, because it has a similar appeal to London, with a fantastic mix of businesses and UHNWI based or passing through the city. We feel this is the perfect location to make the connections needed to introduce and deliver our unique offering to global developers and projects," he added.

LH1 Global’s expansion sees former managing director Rayna Hunter appointed as CEO and taking over the full-time management of the UK operation.

Rayna was first appointed in 2017, joining from a top PR and events firm she had established for over a decade. Her transferable skills, passion for property and leadership qualities quickly saw her become Head of Global Sales and later Managing Director in January 2021.

"I am proud to be leading this business as a female executive, which aligns with our business sentiments that are based on traditional fundamental values," she stated.

LH1 Global has grown into a market leader, with the largest network of investment property agents, IFAs and Family Offices throughout the world, enjoying distribution channels in over 30 countries and exclusive access to high-profile investors, she added.

