UAE - Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty has announced the launch of the Exclusive Baccarat Residences, a residential complex, in Downtown Dubai.

Unveiling the project, Luxhabitat Sotheby’s said it will boast 49 ultra luxury apartments, with two- to five- bedroom units, situated across 24 floors. The Baccarat Residences will reflect the calibre of this legendary brand who is adept at exceeding the expectations of the world’s most discerning connoisseurs, it stated.

Making its spectacular Mena debut in the heart of Dubai, the Baccarat Residences offer generously spacious and intimate homes with unparalleled service, and iconic design. It is owned by Shamal, who will collaborate closely with H&H Development.

This ultra-luxury branded residence is a visionary real estate development that combines elegance and effortless style in a destination that overlooks the iconic Burj Khalifa, said the statement.

Designed to enrich each of life’s moments, the crystalline tower creates a majestic presence that shines bright amongst the city’s stunning skyline. Carefully layering and orchestrating exquisite fabrics, fine marbles, and shimmering crystals, the resplendent interiors and impeccable finishings are the future for today’s world-class community living, it added.

Chairman and CEO George Azar said: "We have seen a major uplift in the branded residences component and the demand in prime areas combined with the demand for a premium brand is not based on the market rules."

We have already witnessed exceptional interest with residences selling for a record-breaking AED14,000 ($3811) per sq ft, stated Azar.

"At Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty, we have done our pricing matrix based on selling branded residences across the globe and we have unmatched experience on how to find the right buyers on our global database. Three of the buyers for the Exclusive Baccarat Residences in Downtown Dubai are already owners of Baccarat residences in New York and Miami showing that the product is suited for avid collectors," he added.

