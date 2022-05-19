UAE - Leading brokerage Phoenix Homes is celebrating the sale of an AED102.8 million ($28 million) villa within the prestigious Emirates Hills development - the highest value deal in the community this year, and the luxurious area’s second highest ever sale value.

Myles Bush, a founding partner in the company and one of Dubai’s most experienced property experts, clinched the deal.

The sprawling mansion sold by Bush has a built-up area of more than 20,000 sq ft, and backs onto the golf course. The property also features floor-to-ceiling windows, five huge bedrooms, a private cinema, a swimming pool and a gym.

Sold by a Maltese businessman to an Indian entrepreneur, the villa has a plot of some 38,000 sq ft, typical of the prestigious, exclusive gated community’s property offerings.

Emirates Hills is one of the city’s most well-established and upmarket neighbourhoods, featuring an array of unique, mansion-esque villas situated on leafy streets surrounding the Montgomerie Golf Club.

Bush and the team are in an especially celebratory mood as the sale was concluded on the company’s first anniversary.

A hybrid estate agency, Phoenix Homes was launched in May 2021. It now has 18 highly experienced, mature brokers, a professional admin team and a 3,000 sq ft office in Barsha Heights.

"This is another notch in my career progression. I was behind the largest villa sale of 2017, the largest lease ever recorded in 2018, and the largest land sale of 2019," said an elated Bush.

"I’ve worked with the seller before, and both parties were wonderful people to deal with. We have no doubt that future business will be done with both parties," he stated.

"This sale underlines the positive growth trajectory we are seeing in local real estate - and also serves to cement Phoenix Homes’ reputation as one of the top agencies in the city’s vibrant luxury segment," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).