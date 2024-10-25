UAE - ONE Development, a homegrown boutique developer with offices and showrooms in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has announced the launch of its flagship AED2 billion ($544 million) project - Laguna Residence - in Dubai’s City of Arabia.

Set to be the first fully AI-integrated residential development in the region, Laguna Residence features the largest lagoon on a podium, centred between two iconic high-rise towers. The residence offers an exclusive retreat with uninterrupted views of the Dubai skyline.

ONE Development said the distinctive community presented potential investors a wide range of unit options - from studios to three-bedroom apartments, duplexes and sky-homes - all with flexible payment plans.

The two towers are connected by a vibrant amenities hub, offering more than 40 top-class features, including entertainment, wellness, and social spaces, creating an engaging and connected living experience where the sky truly is the limit.

The Laguna Residence is expected to become an iconic strategic project that will attract homebuyers and investors.

It was officially launched at a spectacular event held in the Coca Cola Arena which was attended by an impressive lineup of stars, including global music sensation Amr Diab, Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor and Egypt’s celebrated actor Amir Karara. The event was hosted by international presenter Raya Abi-rached and Egyptian Star Sherif Mounir.

The guests were later treated to an extraordinary reveal of Laguna Residence’s unique features, reflecting ONE Development’s vision to elevating the bar for the real estate industry.

Speaking at the launch, Founder & Chairman, Ali Al Gebely, said: "Laguna Residence is a unique project, introducing the UAE’s first AI-integrated residential community. It offers a sophisticated lifestyle, combining convenience with personalised services."

"Our goal is to redefine the real estate industry by elevating daily life and reshaping the meaning of quality living. This community not only embraces technology, innovation and sustainability but also champions eco-friendly solutions," he stated.

"As a homegrown boutique developer, our mission is to reflect the unique aspirations and lifestyles of our clientele in the UAE. By delivering iconic, high-quality developments, we align with the UAE’s strategic ambitions and leadership’s vision to attract local, regional and international investors, setting a new benchmark in the real estate industry," he added.

