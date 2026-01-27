One Development has awarded the main construction contract for its flagship development, Laguna, to leading Chinese contractor Shaanxi Construction Engineering Group (SCEGC).

The contract represents a major milestone in the delivery of Laguna and marks the project’s transition into full-scale construction.

The appointment underscores ONE Development’s focus on execution quality, international standards, and long-term delivery confidence through collaboration with globally ranked contractors, said the developer.

The region’s first fully AI-integrated residential community, Laguna boasts intelligent systems embedded across smart home automation, building operations, amenities management, and resident services through a single, integrated digital platform.

The project comprises iconic twin towers connected by the UAE’s largest podium-level lagoon, set within landscaped surroundings that bring together open space, residential living, and more than 40 world-class amenities.

This integrated approach is designed to enhance operational efficiency and everyday living, while the project’s accelerated delivery programme underscores ONE Development’s focus on execution discipline without compromising construction quality.

The awarding of the main construction contract follows a comprehensive evaluation process focused on technical expertise, governance standards, delivery capability, and alignment with ONE Development’s long-term development vision.

On the key milestone, Ali Al Gebely, the Founder and Chairman of ONE Development, said: "Awarding the main construction contract for Laguna marks a critical step in the project’s journey."

As all piling and enabling work is 100% completed for the main construction to start mobilisation, Laguna advances as a defining project within ONE Development’s growing portfolio, Phases 1 and 2 are fully sold out, with Phase 3 currently over 50% sold reinforcing strong market demand as the project progresses.

"From the outset, our priority has been execution and quality, supported by partners with global experience and proven delivery capability," stated Al Gebely.

"SCEGC’s global track record and technical expertise give us strong confidence as Laguna moves into its construction phase," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

