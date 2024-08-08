Muscat: The Sohar Industrial City affiliated with the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), has successfully attracted 22 projects during the first half of 2024, with a total investment volume exceeding OMR43 million, and covering an area of over 239,000 square metres.

Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Mayasi, Director General of Sohar Industrial City, told ONA that Madayn has completed 100% of the infrastructure project for the seventh phase of the Sohar Industrial City during the same period. It has also completed the assignment of the consultancy studies project for the complementary and improvement works for phases 1-6, he added.



Al Mayasi explained that the project consists of two parts; the first is an improvement project aimed at enhancing the services provided to investors and the second is a development project aimed at improving the parts that were not covered by the previous development projects.

He added that during the first half of 2024, Sohar Industrial City was able to attract 4 projects in the Plastics Industrial Complex /Ladain/ with an investment volume reaching OMR21 million. These projects are being implemented in the complex on an area exceeding 53,000 square metres.



Ladain is considered one of the most important strategic projects in the Suhar Industrial City, as it aims to achieve self-sufficiency in plastic products in the Sultanate of Oman, consolidate its position on the global stage, and support the local industrial sector with new value added products, which opens up horizons for the development of similar industries, the localization of specialized plastic industries, the use of modern technology in this sector, and the provision of possible incentives for investors and an attractive investment environment at the local and international levels.

