Egypt - O West, one of Orascom Development’s integrated towns in West Cairo, announced the launch of its flexible payment plans for the Hillside and Club Residences phases, in conjunction with the eleventh edition of the Cityscape Exhibition in Egypt.

O West’s new flexible payment plans complement the company’s desire to constantly support the Egyptian real estate sector by creating marketing and export prospects and attracting new investments. They also underline the Egyptian economy’s strength, adaptability, and stability.

Tarek Kamel, CEO of O West, said: “O West has always been eager to provide competitive payment plans and facilities to its customers, which has positively impacted its sales volume. Thus, O West is offering exclusive benefits coinciding with the eleventh edition of the Cityscape Exhibition in Egypt, including payment plans up to nine years in equal instalments for the two phases of Hillside and Club Residences.”

Kamel further pointed out that Orascom Development’s strategy which is committed to building fully integrated towns comes in line with Egypt’s 2030 Vision for urban expansion, and is centred on constructing integrated cities with all of the vital services and facilities a customer would require.

He added, “O West includes an integrated educational centre consisting of four schools offering five different educational systems, making it one of the most appealing towns in western Cairo. Moreover, O West Sports and Social Club, which occupies 172,000 square metres and is scheduled to open during the fourth quarter of 2023, comprises various facilities and services, including a football field complex, a swimming pool complex, tennis courts, paddle courts, and specialised sports academies.

“O West maintains its urban growth and triumphs in the Egyptian market,” Kamel said. It accounted for 51.4% of Orascom Development’s total sales in the first half of 2022, with net real estate sales of EGP 2.4bn, up from EGP 1.4bn in the first half of 2021; an increase of 73.6%.

In this light, O West launched its most recent phase, Hillside Bliss Villas, in June of this year, which includes a variety of fully-finished units of standalone villas with spaces starting from 320 square metres and twin houses with spaces starting from 250 square metres. Hillside units vary between standalone villas, twin houses, townhouses, and apartments. It is distinguished by picturesque views and expansive open spaces, as well as a strategic location near the city’s most important facilities and services. Delivery is set by 2025. Regarding the Club Residences phase, which is set to be delivered in four years, it comprises apartments ranging in size from 71 to 233 square metres, with views of the O West Sports and Social Club.

O West is located in the heart of the 6th of October area, just a few minutes from Juhayna Square. The town is spread across 1000 acres. It consists of a medical complex of 10,000 square metres, an administrative complex; O West business district of 91,000 square metres. The construction will begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In terms of the town’s phases, the Tulwa phase consists of apartments and duplexes, and the first phase of implementation has already been completed, with expected delivery in March 2023.

Furthermore, the Whyt phase offers a variety of units, including standalone villas, townhouses, and twin houses. The housing units are already completed, and we are currently in the finishing phase to deliver by March 2023 as well.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).