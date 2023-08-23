Egypt - The New Urban Communities Authority assigned marketing, selling, and customer service of the first phase of Arabesque project to Saudi Egyptian Developers (SED).

Mohamed El-Taher, CEO of SED, said: “The first phase of Arabesque is the first integrated urban community in Magra El-Oyoun region in the heart of Old Cairo, one of the most significant touristic and historic areas in Cairo. The project houses Islamic archaeological buildings, including the Magra El-Oyoun, and old houses that date back to the Tulunid and Fatimid dynasties.”

El-Taher highlighted that Arabesque is an ideal investment opportunity for those looking to acquire residential or commercial units in this neighborhood, especially since it recently witnessed unprecedented development.

“The project is located near the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, and overlooks Fustat Park, with a distinctive view of The Citadel and Muhammad Ali Mosque. It is linked with numerous roads and bridges that connect it to different areas in Cairo, such as Salah Salem Road, and it is also near the Nile River,” continued El-Taher.

“The first phase of Arabesque consists of nearly 79 buildings with 1,924 residential units of different sizes, in addition to 18 commercial units. The project includes services and facilities that meet the needs of customers, such as restaurants, cafes, cinema, a theatre and a mall, in addition to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization,” noted El-Taher.

El-Taher concluded that the residential and commercial units in this phase are ready, and the sale and immediate delivery of the units is scheduled to open in September.

