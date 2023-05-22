UAE-based Nobles Properties has announced the launch of sales of residential plots within Phase Two of AlShahd City 4 - a major project development in Jordan located near the intersection of Amman Development Corridor and Airport Road.

Spread over a 200,000 sq m area, AlShahd City 4 is the largest private residential compound in Jordan which will be developed in three phases.

The announcement comes following the sell-out of available plots in the project’s first phase.

Nobles Properties said the market demand drove its decision to release the second phase ahead of schedule.

The project’s strategic location, construction-ready infrastructure, flexible payment plan and exceptional amenities led to high customer demand and the rapid sale of the initial stage, it added.

An international real estate developer established in Dubai during 2008, Nobles operates in North America, Turkey, the Middle East, and North Africa. It had built one of the region’s tallest skyscrapers in Dubai - the Princess Tower.

Executive Director Wael Qassem said the company will be delivering the AlShahd City 4 with integrated infrastructure, including road, electricity, water, and sewage networks.

The enclosed development will include parks and public services within a safe, gated environment, he added.

Group Chairman Omar Ayesh said AlShahd City 4, with its integrated services and distinctive lifestyle, represents a significant leap in the composition of residential compounds in the Jordanian market.

"Several residential, hospitality and industrial projects are in the design phase and getting prepared for launch within Nobles’ vision of developing sustainable, environmentally friendly cities that offer exceptional services," he added.

