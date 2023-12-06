In a groundbreaking collaboration and a first for the UAE Capital, Nine Yards Plus Holding, the real estate holding arm of EIH Ethmar International Holding Group, has announced an exclusive partnership with Jacob & Co., the renowned US jeweller and watchmaker, for its Reem Island Waterfront Residential Project in Abu Dhabi.

Following the recent MoU signing between the two companies, the formal initiation of the business partnership is marked through this property development - the first-ever Jacob & Co. branded residential development, in Abu Dhabi - is expected to commence construction in 2024 to be completed in 2027.

Promising to redefine luxury living, Jacob & Co. will spearhead the concept design of the Reem Island Waterfront residential project, bringing its unparalleled expertise in luxury aesthetics and innovative design to the project.

Situated in the heart of the UAE capital, the Jacob & Co. and Nine Yards Plus Holding residential community will boast a diverse range of upscale residences, including luxurious apartments, and stylish townhouses, the waterfront development will cater to the varied preferences of any number of discerning homeowners.

This strategic partnership will bring a touch of opulence and sophistication to the Abu Dhabi real estate landscape, said the developer.

Leveraging Jacob & Co.'s heritage in watchmaking, the residential project will incorporate unique horological elements into its design, creating an environment that seamlessly blends opulent living with a timeless, artistic craftsmanship, it added.

On the partnership, Engineer Ayman Iskander El Gayar, the Group CEO of Nine Yards Plus Holding, said: "We are delighted to have partnered with Jacob & Co. to bring a new dimension of luxury and opulence to a premium waterfront destination, on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi."

"This collaboration reflects an ongoing commitment, by Nine Yards Plus Holding, to deliver exceptional living spaces that embody elegance, innovation, and unparalleled craftsmanship," he stated.

On the shores of Reem Island, residents can expect an array of exclusive lifestyle amenities, including state-of-the-art fitness facilities, spa services, and meticulously landscaped communal spaces.

It will provide easy access to key Abu Dhabi landmarks, as well as cultural and entertainment destinations, such as – the Saadiyat Cultural District on Saadiyat Island, and Yas Island, one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world.

The development will also provide residents with an unequalled waterfront living experience, offering breathtaking views of the Abu Dhabi skyline, the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi and the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf.

Founder and Chairman Jacob Arabo, personally attending the announcement in Abu Dhabi, echoed El Gayar’s sentiment, stating: "Partnering with Nine Yards Plus Holding allows us to further extend our legacy beyond the world of haute horology and jewelry into the luxury real estate space."

"Together, we will create an iconic residential development that reflects the timeless sophistication and creativity synonymous with the Jacob & Co. brand," he added.

Nine Yards Plus Holding said that with a comprehensive array of services across the real estate sector, it oversees a portfolio of interests which range from property development, ownership, investment, brokerage, and maintenance requirements.With a stated commitment to create distinctive, high-quality residential and commercial projects, Nine Yards Plus Holding will continue to develop its portfolio of offerings, from its home base of Abu Dhabi, with ambitions clearly aligned for future expansion, across the UAE and region, it added.

