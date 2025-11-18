Riyadh: Under the patronage of Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majed Al-Hogail, the National Housing Company (NHC) signed a residential real-estate development agreement with Hassan Allam Properties.



Valued at over SAR3 billion, the agreement covers an integrated project featuring commercial and mixed-use components within the Khuzam Destination, north of Riyadh.



The signing took place during NHC's participation as a founding partner in the Cityscape Global 2025 exhibition.



Spanning an area exceeding 200,000 square meters, the project will feature 2,600 residential apartments and mixed-use commercial components.

It is designed to the highest quality of life standards, ensuring comprehensive integration with the commercial and entertainment facilities within the Khuzam Destination.