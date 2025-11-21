HRE Development has officially launched Sakura Gardens, a luxurious resort-style community nestled in the heart of Dubai's Falcon City of Wonders, during a special event at Emirates Golf Club.

Inspired by the beauty and tranquility of the Sakura (cherry blossom), the premium development embodies harmony, connection and balance.

It is designed as a living sanctuary where life flows effortlessly between lush gardens, serene courtyards and vibrant community spaces — where calm becomes the new luxury, and peace defines the essence of home.

Planned across 49,000 sqm of land, with 127,500 sqm of refined living space, this low-rise destination fuses contemporary architecture with a lush, car-free central park, creating a tranquil environment designed around well-being, belonging, and beauty, said the developer in a statement.

Positioned within one of Dubai’s most desirable lifestyle corridors, Dubailand, the project stands out in a district renowned for its space, greenery, and balance.

As families and professionals increasingly seek alternatives to crowded tower districts, the demand for low-rise, nature centric communities continue to rise, it stated.

"Sakura Gardens rewards balance while providing an investment opportunity in Dubai’s new lifestyle belt," said Wissam Breidy, the CEO of HRE Development. "Here, peace does not mean isolation; it means being close to the city while nurturing a connection to oneself," he added.

Sakura Gardens enters the market at a pivotal moment, offering higher rental returns than saturated core districts, promising long-term capital appreciation as infrastructure and lifestyle anchors expand, and providing affordable pricing.

"At the heart of every great place are the people who bring it to life," said Dr Hassan Hijazi, VP of HRE Development.

“Sakura Gardens is a reflection of thoughtful planning and genuine connection, designed to create a community that truly feels like home," he added.

Curated around six pillars — Wellness Sanctuary, Fitness & Active Living, Social & Creative Spaces, Resort & Leisure Experiences, Nature & Outdoor Escapes, and Smart & Sustainable Comfort — Sakura Gardens reimagines modern living in Dubai.

It will offer a variety of property types, including studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as townhomes, catering to diverse lifestyles and family needs. The community presents a way of life characterized by a gentle pace, amidst lush landscapes and resort-style serenity.-TradeArabia News Service

