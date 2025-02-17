NEOM, the developer of a mega futuristic city in Saudi Arabia, is set to unveil the first phase of its mega project THE LINE, with the groundbreaking Hidden Marina - a 2.5-km-long development with a built-up area of over 21 million sq m - at the forefront.

Hidden Marina, the first segment of THE LINE, will stretch 2.5km in length and rise 500m high. The development will comprise three interconnected modules and is expected to accommodate over 200,000 residents.

On completion, the development will feature over 80,000 residential units, 9,000 hotel rooms and commercial and retail spaces in addition to fire stations, schools, police and security services, it stated.

"The project, a bold step in redefining urban living, will introduce a fully integrated, vertical city built in modular 800-meter sections," remarked Denis Hickey, the Chief Development Officer of NEOM, at the PIF Private Sector Forum in Riyadh.

"With a built-up area surpassing 21 million sqm, the scale of Hidden Marina is unprecedented, dwarfing global benchmarks such as the Burj Khalifa, which has a built-up area of just 350,000 sq m," explained Hickey.

"We have already deployed significant resources to lay the groundwork for this ambitious urban revolution," he stated.

According to Hickey, more than 140,000 workers are currently engaged in the project's construction, with over 5,000 dedicated to NEOM itself.

With a workforce representing over 100 countries, including 40% local Saudi talent, the initiative is a testament to NEOM's global appeal and strategic vision, he stated.

"Infrastructure development has seen an investment of over $140 billion, ensuring that essential services such as energy, water, transport, data, and communications are in place to support the emerging metropolis," he added.

The top official said NEOM’s investment framework is structured around two key vehicles - the NEOM Investment Fund and the NEOM Investment Office.

The former is focused on strategic sectoral investments, while the latter facilitates real estate partnerships.

"The NEOM Green Hydrogen Company stands out as one of the most significant initiatives," stated Hickey.

"Currently constructing the world’s largest green hydrogen manufacturing plant in partnership with Acwa Power, the facility is set to transform the global clean energy landscape," he added.

NEOM has forged further strategic partnerships including a joint venture with DSV, the world’s leading logistics company, to build a cutting-edge logistics network from scratch.

Additionally, it has partnered with Samsung on automated rebar production, revolutionising construction safety and efficiency by automating traditionally labor-intensive processes.

Last week it had sealed a strategic deal with Data Vault for a $5 billion AI-powered green energy data storage facility at Oxagon.

"NEOM is not just a city but an urban revolution designed to push boundaries, redefine economies, and establish a new standard for future urban development," remarked Hickey.

"With construction on track, our vision of a fully integrated, futuristic metropolis is rapidly becoming a reality," he stated.

"This initiative positions NEOM as a leader in sustainable and high-tech infrastructure development, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

