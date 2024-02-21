Bahrain-based Nass Contracting Company has achieved a major construction milestone at the Bahrain Marina project by completing the pile cap for the development's residential building comprising 6,200 cu m of concrete across an area of 3,700 sq m as a single continuous pour.

This was the largest concrete pour in the Kingdom of Bahrain by a single concrete supplier, said a statement from Nass Contracting.

The concrete was supplied by Delmon Readymix, a subsidiary of Nass Corporation, which has played a major part in the construction of modern Bahrain, with well over 12 million cu m of top-quality concrete produced to date.

On its feat, Nass Contracting said during the concrete pour, it had utilised an innovative environmentally friendly 'green concrete,' containing ground granulated blast furnace slag cement (GGBS), a top-tier cement ingredient providing an optimal mix of environmental benefits and performance.

For this purpose, 70% of the Portland Cement in the concrete was replaced with GGBS (a by-product of steel manufacture), reducing the amount of CO2 emissions by half, a reduction of over 1,500 tonnes of harmful CO2, whilst at the same time producing much more durable concrete with a longer service life, it stated.

The Bahrain Marina Residence forms part of the Bahrain Marina Development Phase 1 project comprising the residential tower that redefine luxury living in the city with 274 high-end apartments and penthouses spanning over 21 floors.

The development also includes approximately 58,000 cu m basement; mini mall; waterfront F&B units; retail units; boardwalk and yacht club.

