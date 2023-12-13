Nakheel, a leading master developer, showcased its premium waterfront projects at the Luxury Property Show (LPS) held recently in Shanghai, China.

An invitation-only event, LPS Shanghai 2023 is Asia-Pacific’s leading luxury real estate exhibition. The 22nd edition saw over 140 luxury real estate companies presenting unique estates to a discerning audience of Chinese luxury home buyers.

It welcomed highly targeted luxury real estate buyers, investors and VIPs to the event. Over 6,200 visitors attended this year’s exhibition.

At the event, Nakheel exhibited its upscale and ultra luxurious developments including Palm Jebel Ali, Como Residences, Palm Beach Towers, Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel and Residences, Naya Residences and Greenwood.

"Nakheel is the creator of well known waterfront residences, including Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali and Dubai Islands," said a company spokesman.

"It has long been synonymous with Dubai’s journey of growth and supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to make Dubai the best city in the world to live in for a forecasted population of 5.8 million by 2040," he stated.

Visitors to the Nakheel stand were welcomed with an immersive experience that transported them into the world of Nakheel’s exceptional waterfront living that offers unrivalled and exclusive lifestyles, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).