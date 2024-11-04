Nabni Developments, a leading developer in Dubai, has announced the launch of its latest residential project within Al Furjan community - Avenue Residence 7 by Nabni - featuring 166 luxury apartments with a mix of one- to three-bedroom units as well as key Emirati-inspired amenities and a serene outdoor Ghaf garden.

Conveniently located within walking distance of the Discovery Gardens metro station in the vibrant Al Furjan community, Avenue Residence 7 is the first Emirati-inspired off-plan project from Nabni in Dubai and has easy access to the major highways.

It comes following the successful sale of Avenue Residence 1-6, said the developer in a statement.

The luxurious 12-storey apartment building represents a new chapter in Nabni's success story. Featuring an Emirati-inspired facade influenced by Barjeel wind towers and the dhow boat, the building will house 63 one-, 84 two- and 19 three-bedroom units.

Each apartment has been meticulously designed with sophisticated living spaces and exquisite finishes. Kitchens will come equipped with built-in appliances, and the units will showcase premium fittings that exude luxury and elegance, said the statement.

Residents will also enjoy a wide range of Emirati-inspired amenities, including two pristine outdoor swimming pools, Majlis/Residents lounge, jogging track, a fully equipped fitness studio, it added.

Set for completion in Q1 2027, this new addition to the Avenue Residences collection showcases a unique blend of Emirati heritage and modern design, said senior officials at the launch ceremony held at the Hilton, Al Habtoor City.

"We are excited to announce the launch of our newest residential development in Al Furjan. The Avenue Residence 7 by Nabni meets the growing demand for family-friendly living spaces while expanding our market reach in Dubai," remarked Khalid Alsuwaidi, the Chief Commercial Officer of Nabni Developments while speaking at the launch.

The event was also attended by other Nabni stakeholders and senior leadership team including Abdulrahman Abdulla Alsuwaidi, Co-Founder & Chairman and Badr Abdulla Alsuwaidi, Co-Founder & CEO.

"This project reflects our commitment to local culture, innovation, quality, and sustainability, solidifying Nabni’s position as a leader in the real estate sector," stated Alsuwaidi.

The residential development will be constructed with a focus on environmental responsibility and energy efficiency, contributing towards a sustainable future.

The building utilizes sustainable stone materials that require minimal maintenance, reduce heat and offer high durability, resulting in long-term savings for residents, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

