Muscat – In a significant move to enhance the Sultanate’s road infrastructure, a tender has been issued for the development of Burj al Sahwa roundabout, a key intersection in the capital’s road network.

The project aims to improve traffic flow and connectivity, ensuring smoother travel for motorists while meeting the increasing demands of urban, commercial, and economic growth in the area.

By upgrading the road system linked to the roundabout, the development will contribute to reducing congestion and enhancing safety for commuters. The initiative aligns with Oman’s broader plans to modernise its transport infrastructure and support future expansion.

