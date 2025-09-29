RIYADH — The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has announced new requirements for transport rental offices and vehicle shelters as part of the ministry's strategic efforts to regulate this essential sector, as well as to stimulate investment, and enhance the quality of life in Saudi cities.



The updated requirements apply to locations designated for land, sea, and air transportation rentals, including rental offices, shelters, and their associated facilities. Key components of the new requirements include specific controls for activity locations, architectural design standards, facade requirements, parking space specifications, as well as guidelines for public safety, cleanliness, maintenance, and accessibility for people with disabilities. Under the updated requirements, compliance with the Saudi Building Code, the Fire Protection Code, and all related regulations is mandatory.



The updated requirements also include regulating additional compatible activities, providing electronic payment methods, installing surveillance cameras, and ensuring clear, up-to-date internal signage. The ministry emphasized that adherence to these requirements will create significant opportunities for investors to develop facilities that align with the Kingdom’s ongoing transformations. This will enhance service quality, increase market competitiveness, improve the beneficiary experience, and support the local economy.



Developed in accordance with international best practices and in coordination with relevant authorities, the revised guidelines aimed to balance investor needs with beneficiary rights while considering planning, architectural, technical, and operational aspects.

