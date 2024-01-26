ABU DHABI - Modon has expanded Bab Al Nojoum, a luxury waterfront resort located at Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, with a selection of villas.

This latest addition elevates the existing portfolio by delivering a luxurious, exclusively premium waterfront hospitality experience, complete with amenities and unprecedented standards of service and privacy.

In addition to the existing luxury tents and retro transporters that have been converted into living spaces, the new expansion comprises of 31 one - and two-bedroom villas located along the waterfront – 17 ocean-view villas and 14 over-water villas.

The water villas will be accessed through a pier, with full open views of the Arabian Sea and each ocean-view villa has an expansive private outdoor garden area with pools overlooking the sea.

The extension also houses the contemporary specialty fine-dining restaurant named La Cocinna with an outdoor kitchen and outdoor terrace seating with ocean views.

The existing dining options at Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat include the open-air casual eatery 28° and two juice bars. The resort also offers a wide variety of sports activities, such as paddleboarding, kayaking, canoeing, beach aerobics, yoga, and salsa. Children can enjoy various games and activities at the dedicated play area.