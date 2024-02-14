UAE-based Modon Properties has announced the opening of the region’s first smog-free tower at Hudayriat Island in partnership with Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD).

Previously introduced in select countries like China, the Netherlands, and Poland, the smog-free tower is now making its debut in the region.

It is a continuation of efforts done by EAD who regularly deploys advanced monitoring systems to measure air pollutants as part of its efforts to improve air quality in Abu Dhabi, helping to provide a better quality of life for residents, said EAD in its statement.

The seven-meter tower uses environmentally friendly positive ionization technology to purify surrounding air that cleans 30,000 cu m air per hour. The ionization technology produces smog-free air in public spaces, allowing people to breathe and experience clean air.

A pilot project, the new air purification tower is an urban innovation designed to enhance air quality in the area and provide an inspirational experience of a clean and green future, it stated.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mohamed Ahmed Al Bowardi, EAD’s Vice Chairman and Chairman of EAD’s Executive Committee, Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, the Chairman of the Department of Community Development, Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director of EAD and Dr Shaikha Al Dhaheri, EAD’s Secretary General, Abdulla Al Sahi, Managing Director, Modon properties and Bill O’regan, CEO of Modon Properties.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Bowardi, said: "The enhancement of air quality is one of our core strategic priorities and something we have worked on for decades. We always strive to implement innovative solutions to ensure that the Abu Dhabi community lives in a safe and healthy environment and this smog-free tower is a perfect example of what we are trying to achieve."

"We will also explore the possibilities of introducing smog-free towers across other areas in Abu Dhabi in the future. The installation of the tower on Al Hudayriyat Island is a pilot project, as the experience will be evaluated before continuing to install more towers in other areas of the emirate," he added.

Al Dhaheri said: "At EAD we are always on the lookout for the latest technology to enhance air quality in Abu Dhabi. Today we have unveiled the first smog-free tower in the region in Hudayriat Island. We chose this location because it is a community hub where people enjoy several outdoor activities."

"Therefore, the tower will allow people with sensitivities to access outdoor areas without worrying about dust – encouraging them to spend more time outside. This is due to the tower’s positive impact on the surrounding environment thanks to its air purification capability, noting that a mobile air quality monitoring station has been installed with the aim of monitoring air quality before and after the tower’s installation," he added.

On the pilot project, O’Regan said Modon Properties remains committed to sustainable initiatives being incorporated in its projects.

"With 2023 being the year of Sustainability, Modon is delighted to have delivered this pilot smog free tower technology in collaboration with EAD, demonstrating our commitment to the environment. We believe this state-of-the-art smog-free tower will add great value to the world-class sports and leisure facilities on Hudayriyat Island by creating a healthier environment with cleaner air," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

