MODAD Group, formerly known as Mohammed El Haddad Group of Companies, is a leading real estate developer that has announced its new identity and strategic plans for 2024. The group aims to shape new horizons in the Egyptian real estate sector by offering innovative designs and exceptional experiences for its clients.

As part of its overall strategy, the group provides an integrated business model for all engineering services and solutions for the real estate sector.

One of the group’s subsidiaries, MODAD Properties, has launched its latest project, Sector, a business complex located in the heart of the finance and business district in the New Capital. The project caters to the needs of various companies and institutions, with a total area of 110,000 sqm and over 1000 units across 25,000 sqm. The project also offers maintenance and security services for its occupants.

Mohamed El Haddad, Chairperson and Group CEO of MODAD Group, said that the group has boosted its investments to EGP 7bn so far, and plans to expand and inject new investments through MODAD Properties for Real Estate Developments. He added that the group’s latest project, Sector, has a target investment of EGP 600m, of which EGP 350m has been already invested. He also revealed the group’s intention to invest EGP 250m throughout 2024 and to expand its presence into the Gulf market soon.

Hisham Al-Haddad, Deputy Chairperson and Board Member of MODAD Group, said that the group has established itself as a leader in all construction and engineering services, through its multiple partnerships with the National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr, and a group of institutions and hospitals across Egypt.

MODAD Group offers a wide range of integrated services that support the Egyptian real estate market and engineering sector, based on its extensive experience and expertise in the field.

