Cairo – Madinet Nasr Housing and Development (MNHD) has won the “Fastest Growing Real Estate Company in Egypt 2022” from the International Business Magazine (IBM) Awards, Dubai.

The nomination and award-winning process involved a high-level judging panel of experts in each category across different regions (Africa, America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East) and strict eligibility criteria that MNHD managed to meet, according to a press release.

The IBM award recognises achievements in terms of performance, innovation, and customer satisfaction, among other categories.

Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of MNHD, commented: “We are proud to see our relentless efforts recognised by one of the leading international entities as International Business Magazine Awards.”

Sallam added: “MNHD has identified a strategic plan that prioritises growth, expansion, and meeting our clients’ needs and demands and we are honored to see our plan paying off as evident in the nine-month financial results and we aspire to sustain and exceed this level of performance in the future.”

