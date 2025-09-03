Millennium Hotels and Resorts Middle East & Africa has announced the launch of its first-ever branded residences in Abu Dhabi, thus introducing a new benchmark for coastal living in the UAE capital.

The new property - Millennium Residences Saadiyat Island - features 85 spacious residences, ranging from studios to one- and two-bedroom apartments, with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf or the Abu Dhabi skyline.

Strategically located in Abu Dhabi’s cultural district, just steps from the pristine Saadiyat beach and minutes from iconic landmarks including the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Abrahamic Family House, these homes redefine long- and short-stay living by combining hotel-standard services with the comfort of home, said a statement from Millennium Hotels and Resorts.

Each residence is thoughtfully designed and equipped with fully functional kitchens, smart TVs, complimentary Wi-Fi, and modern amenities, making it ideal for families, couples, business travellers, and long-stay residents, it stated.

Khaled Amer, Vice President Commercial, Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA, said: "This launch marks a significant milestone for Millennium Hotels MEA as we expand our portfolio into branded residences. Millennium Residences Saadiyat Island is more than a place to stay, it is a lifestyle destination that captures the spirit of Abu Dhabi’s cultural and coastal appeal, while offering a new standard of comfort and flexibility for our guests."

Guests can enjoy a wide array of recreational facilities including a rooftop infinity pool, state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor gyms, and easy access to Saadiyat’s natural beaches, stated Amer.

"Its prime location also places visitors within reach of Yas Island’s attractions, from Ferrari World to Warner Bros. World and Yas Waterworld," he added.

Millennium Hotels and Resorts is the global brand of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, a leading hotel company which owns, manages, and operates over 145 hotels across some 80 locations worldwide throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the US.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts, MEA currently operates almost 60 hotels and 15,000 keys, in addition to 32 hotels in the development pipeline across the region.-TradeArabia News Service

